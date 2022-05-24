Skip to content
Your Local Election Headquarters – May 2022 Primary Election Results – Arkansas Supreme Court
May 2022 Primary Election Results
Federal Races
Arkansas Statewide Offices
Arkansas State House
Arkansas State Senate
Arkansas Supreme Court
Pulaski County Races
Perry County Races
Hot Spring County Races
Jefferson County Races
Saline County Races
Faulkner County Races
Latest Your Local Election Headquarters News
Live Coverage: Election Night in Arkansas
Power outage in Fayetteville affecting polls
State senator files ethics complaint against group
Early voting sees record numbers ahead of election …
How to check where to vote in the AR primary
Showdown for Pulaski Co. Prosecutor
Pulaski Co. JP calls disqualification political attack
Bequette’s election fraud lawsuit sees first hearing
View All Your Local Election HQ