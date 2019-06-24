1  of  2
Windows And More

If you are looking for a reliable window company to take care of the windows in your home, you’ve come to the right place. Our owner Mike Stinnett has served in the building materials and home improvement industry for over 35 years, creating the Windows and More company for the specific purpose of helping homeowners improve the energy efficiency and overall aesthetic appeal of your homes. Located in Cabot, AR, we are proud to serve all of Central Arkansas!

Our replacement windows are manufactured in Fort Smith, Arkansas by WeatherBarr Windows & Doors. Mike visited their manufacturing facility and was impressed that all workers there are American/Arkansan workers.

Owner, Mike Stinnett, has personally selected the WeatherBarr Heritage product line to install for his clients in Central Arkansas and surrounding areas.

In Central Arkansas and surrounding areas, we are most concerned with the amount of solar heat that transfers through the glass of our window units. We have the most energy efficient windows at the fairest value to you.

How It All Began

Mike Stinnett began his career at a small lumber yard in Kansas City, KS, where he continued onto management positions with home improvement retail stores. Mike has worked for manufacturers of home improvement products and for several companies that manufactured window and door products such as Andersen Windows, Peachtree Doors and Windows, and NT Window, where he has serviced and trained sales representatives for countless home improvement companies with success. After being tagged by the economy in 2011, Mike and his wife Cindy thought with the experience in the home improvement industry why not begin his own home improvement company with the products he knows best? That is why Windows and More installs replacement windows, exterior doors, vinyl siding, guttering, patio covers, roofing and more in Central Arkansas and surrounding areas.

In the Central Arkansas area the business has continued to grow, with Mike’s commitment to quality, timely and correct installations, and after sales service. We pride ourselves on good down to earth service and provide:

A matching labor warranty. Whatever the manufacturer’s warranty is, we’ll make it even better by matching the labor. We have got you covered all the way around!

Easy payment and financing options. We accept Master Card, Visa, Discover, and American Express. We also have 0% APR financing options!

Each project is overseen by the owner, Mike Stinnett. We are with you from start to finish!