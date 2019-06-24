If you are looking for a reliable window company to take care of the windows in your home, you’ve come to the right place. Our owner Mike Stinnett has served in the building materials and home improvement industry for over 35 years, creating the Windows and More company for the specific purpose of helping homeowners improve the energy efficiency and overall aesthetic appeal of your homes. Located in Cabot, AR, we are proud to serve all of Central Arkansas!

Our replacement windows are manufactured in Fort Smith, Arkansas by WeatherBarr Windows & Doors. Mike visited their manufacturing facility and was impressed that all workers there are American/Arkansan workers.

Owner, Mike Stinnett, has personally selected the WeatherBarr Heritage product line to install for his clients in Central Arkansas and surrounding areas.

In Central Arkansas and surrounding areas, we are most concerned with the amount of solar heat that transfers through the glass of our window units. We have the most energy efficient windows at the fairest value to you.