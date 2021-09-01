Wednesday’s Child: Sisters Jennifer and Kayla are wild about animals & hoping to find their new family

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sisters Jennifer and Kayla are both big animal lovers, so a behind-the-scenes tour at the Little Rock Zoo was an experience the 16 and 13-year-old duo welcomed.

From the penguins to a cockatoo named Molly who they had conversations with, all the exhibits brought the pair a stampede of happiness.

While the two share a love of the wild, they also have their own interests. Jennifer loves spending time with friends and taking pictures on her phone, while Kayla loves gardening and singing.

Most of all, though. These girls are hoping to find a family together and a place to belong.

“A family that is Christian,” Jennifer said, “They’re like nice and a loving family.”

“I want someone who will play with me and, like, love a teenager,” Kayla added. “I like someone that could help me, like kiss me when I hurt and kiss my boo-boo and make me feel better. Hug me when I’m sad.”

They are looking for love and emotional support, and a family that loves spending time together.

What they want the most is a family that will open their arms wide open to welcome in two teenage girls who have a lot of love to give.

If you are interested in adopting Jennifer and Kayla – or want more info about adoption in Arkansas you can visit HERE.