Hundreds of kids are waiting in foster care hoping to be adopted. We at KARK are hoping to help these kids find loving homes through our Wednesday’s Child Series.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week we introduce you to two sweet sisters who love cats, dancing and are longing to find a family and a place to call home.

The sisters, 11-year-old Raeyli and 8-year-old Marzia, love to craft and paint. They spent the day at The Painted Pig in Little Rock where they shared their desire to be adopted.

“People that will take care of me,” Marzia said.

Raeyli can’t wait to spend time in the kitchen with her new family and make memories.

“A mom that cooks a lot because I like cooking,” Raeyli said.

Marzia looks forward to the moment she can be tucked in for bed at her forever home.

“I want my mom to have extra cuddles every day and every night,” Marzia said.

The girls will bring so much joy to a family. They look forward to the moments they’ll spend with their parents someday, and in the meantime, they can’t wait to find the family that will welcome them with open arms and tuck them in with extra cuddles.

For more information on adopting Emma or other adoption opportunities in Arkansas, head to ProjectZero.org.