Hundreds of kids are waiting in foster care hoping to be adopted. We at KARK are hoping to help these kids find loving homes through our Wednesday’s Child Series.

There is nothing like a sisterly bond and as part of this week’s Wednesday’s Child, we are featuring two sisters who have an extra special one.

Nine-year-old Jermeera and 16-year-old Ony’e have a one-of-a-kind relationship.

“It’s a lot of work!” Ony’e said. “She’s sassy, but I love her a lot though.”

When they get together, there is no shortage of laughter. When asked who is the more dramatic of the two, they both pointed fingers at each other!

“It’s you! You know it’s you!” Ony’e said.

The two are clearly inseparable.

Laura: “Are you best friends most of the time?”

Ony’e: “Yes.”

Jemerra: “Most of the time. No half of the time. It depends how moody you are.”

Ony’e: “It depends what mood you are in!”

Unfortunately, much of their time lately has been spent apart.

“It will be a year and five months,” Ony’e said.

Jermeera and Ony’e are both in the foster care system and currently living in different homes.

“I can’t get along with other people as much as I get along with my sister,” Ony’e said.

While most of their time spent together on their visit is filled with singing and giggles, at some point, reality sets in.

“One concern is that I’m going to a home and being able to get comfortable and then them changing their mind about us. That’s one thing I fear,” Ony’e said.

It’s a negative experience they’ve unfortunately both shared.

“It makes her feel lonely,” Jermeera said.

Today though, their focus is on each other. They are hopeful for another shot at a family that will love them together.

“I would like to know that they are loving, caring and that when we open up to them, they won’t judge us about anything,” Ony’e said.

If you are interested in adopting Jermeera and Ony’e or any child we have featured in our Wednesday’s Child segment, visit TheProjectZero.org.