Wednesday’s Child: Meet Richard, 15-year-old looking for loving home

There are hundreds of kids in foster care hoping to find a family that will adopt them. We continue our Wednesday’s Child series with a teenager hoping to find a loving home.

15-year-old Ravi loves to cook, loves art and will bring so much joy to a family.

“Ravi is creative and smart and he’s so thoughtful,” Adoption Specialist Kayla Mannrique said.

A teen that is always thinking of others –

“He is so thoughtful and he’s so helpful without a second thought. He will do anything for anyone,” Mannrique said.

We got to spend time with Ravi at the Innovation Hub in North Little Rock where he was doing what he loves, which is creating.

“He loves art. He’ll work outside and make things out of wood or anything he can get his hands on,” Mannrique said.

He hopes to find a future in robotics and he loves archery and building. But most of all, Ravi wants a family and a strong father figure.

“I’m looking for a strong father that will do archery and outdoorsy stuff with me,” Ravi said.

He’s looking for a family that can share what he loves to do, especially as he starts high school soon.

“He wants a family with a father where he can be the center of attention and really embrace his creativeness,” Mannrique said.

For more information on Ravi, click HERE.

For more information on adoption in Arkansas, click HERE