Hundreds of kids are waiting in foster care hoping to be adopted. We at KARK are hoping to help these kids find loving homes through our Wednesday’s Child Series.

Sixteen-year-old Randy loves to play basketball and he’s got the height for it, too.

“I want to get up there and just dunk on it every time, like with no problem,” Randy said.

At 6 feet 2 inches tall, he was born to play.

“I’m just getting into it and now I love it,” Randy said.

Off the court, he is your average teenager.

“I love to play card games and I love to play video games,” Randy said.

However, his life looks a lot different than others his age. Currently, Randy is living in a group home, one of more than 200 teenagers in the state waiting to be adopted.

While a lot of kids are eager for a family, Randy is hesitant.

“What would worry me the most is if I go into another family and I just screw it up, because of me doing me,” Randy said. “That’s the only thing that would probably bother me the most.”

Randy said he has been sidelined because of poor choices he made in the past, but has since rebounded and learned from his mistakes.

He hopes to score some points with his new family, one that’s willing to give him another shot.

“I’ll try and be a part of it I guess, and not do the things that I did before,” Randy said.

If you’re interested in adopting Randy, or any of the children we’ve featured in our Wednesday’s Child segments, visit TheProjectZero.org.