Wednesday’s Child: Meet Owen, an aspiring athlete looking for a home team

Hundreds of kids are waiting in foster care hoping to be adopted. We at KARK are hoping to help these kids find loving homes through our Wednesday’s Child Series.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Meet 12-year-old Owen, who loves every sport, especially running and football.

He has a true talent on the track and a passion for the sport.

KARK 4 News Today anchor DJ Williams, a former Razorback tight end and NFL player, spent the day training and encouraging him.

Owen shared his desire to find a loving home that will give him the attention he is longing for, “a family that can keep me safe.”

Everyone who meets Owen says they are blown away with his manners and how polite he is.

“Owen is one of the sweetest kids I’ve worked with,” Arkansas Department of Human Services supervisor Julie Brightwell said. “He always opens the door for me.”

He’s hoping and praying for a place to belong.

“I think Owen is just looking for a forever home where someone can support him and give him the attention he needs,” Brightwell said.

Owen is an Arkansas boy who is a true Southern gentleman.

“He always says ‘Yes ma’am’ and ‘No ma’am’ and ‘Please’ and ‘Thank you,’ and he is very well behaved,” Brightwell said.

Own hopes that he can someday follow in DJ’s footsteps as a football star playing for the Razorback and to someday have a family of his own in the stands cheering him on.

If you would like information on adopting Owen, or about adoption in Arkansas, visit The ProjectZero.org.