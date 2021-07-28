Wednesday’s Child: Meet Matthew, a joyful gamer looking for his forever family

This week KARK 4 News brings back Wednesday’s Child, a popular series in the ‘80s that helped hundreds of children find homes. KARK 4 News is excited to bring back the segments and hopefully help young people find families. We re-launch the series with a teenager looking for a home where he feels he belongs.

Matthew is a 14-year-old who loves sports and gaming, but he has a deep longing for a family.

“Just somebody who would say I will give you a chance. For someone to say you are worth my time,” Matthew said.

Matthew has never had an interview with a family, and he longs for a place to belong. His sister was everything to him, but they were separated recently when she was adopted. His other sister has been adopted as well.

“I’m not going to lie, I feel a little jealous,” he said. “I envy her because it’s hurts on the inside. They found families.”

Now he’s hoping and praying he’ll be next.

“To have somebody right now to say ‘I would give you a chance,’ I would die for that,” Matthew said.

Matthew will bring so much joy and laughter to a home. He’s looking for one that is fun and loving. He is also hoping the home is disciplinary. He also says he just wants a family who wants him.

“His biggest desire is to feel wanted and loved,” Tessa Mae with the Arkansas Department of Human Services said.

Matthew’s childhood wasn’t easy, but despite the circumstances, he’s determined to overcome.

“I’ve been trying to change my life. I reverted to Christ because that’s what I believe in,” Matthew said.

He says he has big plans for the future.

“I’m going to high school next year. I have high expectations because I want to go into the military. I want to go to WestPoint,” Matthew said.

He’s hoping to have a family to be there, cheering him on for the future.

“He wants someone who loves him, he wants someone to feel like he has a family,” Mae said.

For information on how to adopt Matthew or to learn more about adoption in Arkansas, head to TheProjectZero.org.