Wednesday’s Child: Meet Lily, a teen looking for a home for the holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thousands of children in Arkansas are waiting in foster care, hoping to be adopted and find a family. That’s why KARK brought back Wednesday’s Child to help these children find loving homes. This week, we introduce you to 13-year-old Lily, who loves all things sparkly.

“I love everything about jewelry. It makes me stand out,” Lily said.

We spent the day with Lily at Kendra Scott in Little Rock, and they threw a big party for her. They brought in a DJ, a photo booth, food and let Lily make lots of jewelry at their Color Bar.

She was also surprised by Miss Arkansas Whitney Williams, who is passionate about foster care and adoption, because she was adopted as a baby.

“I didn’t expect any of this,” Lily said with excitement.

Lily is so much fun. She loves to dance and sing, and she has a lot of spunk. But she says what she is missing, is a place to call home.

“I just want a family that will love me and take care of me,” Lily said.

She longs for a home now, and for the future.

“I want a family so that when I grow up, I will have somewhere to go after college. I don’t have a home yet,” Lily said.

She says the first thing she wants to do with her new family is go to a trampoline park.

“And we can do back flips and front flips,” Lily said with a big smile.

As we get closer to Christmas, all Lily is hoping for is a home for the holidays.

“Just a family to love me,” Lily said.

For information on how to adopt Lily, visit TheProjectZero.org.

For more information on adoption in Arkansas, click here.

A big thank you to Kendra Scott in the Chenal Promenade in Little Rock for throwing Lily such a big party and making her feel special.