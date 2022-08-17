Hundreds of kids are waiting in foster care hoping to be adopted. We at KARK are hoping to help these kids find loving homes through our Wednesday’s Child Series.

There are more than 200 teenagers in Arkansas state foster care right now waiting to be adopted.

Sixteen-year-old Gloria is one of them. However, her situation is unlike most other foster kids her age. She only recently decided she wanted to be considered for adoption and she comes with a beautiful gift that she’ll bring with her to her new home.

The Fix Salon in Little Rock gave Gloria the celebrity treatment with a fresh wash and blowout. It was a treat for the aspiring beautician who has dreams of one day going to beauty school.

“I’m outgoing. I love doing things. I love being with people. I’m a people person,” Gloria said.

It’s a stark contrast from just a couple of years ago, when she was placed in the state foster care system.

“I felt broken back then. I felt sad, I felt alone. I felt like I didn’t have anybody,” Gloria said.

She wasn’t entirely alone, though. At 14, Gloria gave birth to her daughter, Aleah. She is an energetic 2-year-old with as much personality as her mom. For Gloria, foster care soon became a blessing in more ways than one.

“If I didn’t go into foster care I don’t know where I would be right now,” Gloria said. “It’s picked me up as a person, who I am, and as a mom to who I am today.”

In addition to her regular schooling, Gloria is taking parenting classes.

“I just feel like I’ve grown so much. I’m proud of myself and I can say that,” Gloria said.

However as grown up as she feels and acts, she is still a child and wants what any kid does. A family.

“I just want to be loved and feel cared for you know?” Gloria said.

A support system not only for her, but for her daughter.

“I want Aleah to feel loved. I want her to feel that she has all the support in the world,” Gloria said.

She’s hopeful there is one that can find the beauty in this unique situation, just like she has.

“I’m still a teenager and I’m a mom at the same time so I want parents who can find that balance with me because a lot of people don’t understand that,” Gloria said. “I just feel like if someone in their heart feels like, ‘I can relate to her, I’ve been there before,’ then that’s awesome you know? If I can have that I would be so happy.”

The family who adopts Gloria will not only become parents to a beautiful teenager, but they’ll become instant grandparents to sweet Aleah.

If you are interested in adopting Gloria, or any of the children we have featured in our Wednesday’s Child series, visit TheProjectZero.org.