Hundreds of kids are waiting in foster care hoping to be adopted. We at KARK are hoping to help these kids find loving homes through our Wednesday’s Child Series.

A child in foster care is focused on one thing — the finish line. The moment they get to race into the arms of their forever family.

However, the road to get there is often full of curves and speedbumps and week’s Wednesday’s Child is navigating them as best as he can.

While 12-year-old Joshua may not even be old enough to get his driver’s license, he definitely knows his way behind the wheel.

“I’m used to driving a 4-wheeler. It’s my best technique,” Joshua said.

Off the go-kart track though, his life is a bit out of control right now. “Chaotic,” Joshua said.

Joshua was placed in foster care three years ago and has been living at the Centers for Youth and Families.

“I’ve been there for three months,” Joshua said.

For Joshua, a day at Big Rock Mini Golf and Fun Park is more than just an exciting adventure, it’s an escape.

“I’m with a lot of kids older than me and I have to deal with them always acting out, screaming and yelling. Calling me names and teasing and bullying me,” Joshua said.

While it upsets him, he works hard to understand and not react.

“People bully people just to make themselves feel better about their situations,” Joshua said. It doesn’t matter the situation. It’s just not the right thing to do,” Joshua said.

As he works through his own issues with anger, he also navigates the anxiety of what’s to come when he meets his new family.

“The only thing that scares me is I don’t know if they are going to be a different person when a caseworker or anybody at DHS walks out the door. That’s my only concern,” Joshua said.

As confident as he is in the driver’s seat, so is he in what he wants in a mom and dad.

“I want to have a patient family. That won’t just snap when I’m upset and that will try and help and calm me down,” Joshua said.

He also knows what he can offer a family, too.

“I want them to know I will try to do my best to try and not get moved and I want them to know that I really just care,” Joshua said.

Joshua loves to cook and dreams of one day becoming a chef. He wants his future family to know he likes to swim, would love a pet and can’t wait to one day have a television in his room.

If you’re interested in adopting Joshua, or any of the children we have featured in our Wednesday’s Child segments, visit theprojectzero.org.