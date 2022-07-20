Hundreds of kids are waiting in foster care hoping to be adopted. We at KARK are hoping to help these kids find loving homes through our Wednesday’s Child Series.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – It doesn’t take much to entertain a child. For 10-year-old Austin, video games will do.

While winning may be the goal for most kids, the only prize this week’s Wednesday’s Child has his eyes on is a forever family.

Whether it’s speeding down a virtual racetrack or showing off his dance moves on Dance Dance Revolution, Austin loves games.

Not only in a place filled with them, like the Vortex Arcade in Sherwood, he loves playing them on other people.

“Yes! I love pranking,” Austin said.

Austin is the ultimate prankster. However, his life hasn’t been all fun and games.

“You get bullied a lot and shamed. Like, because you got tooken (sic) away from your family,” Austin said.

Austin was placed in foster care a little more than two years ago and has been living in a group home since May. It’s a situation out of his control.

“I can’t go back home” Austin said. “I got tooken (sic) away from my family for a reason.”

As much as he loves a day in an arcade, he wants his future family to know he’s into more than just video games.

“I play them every once in a while, but I just like dogs,” Austin said.

He also loves the outdoors and hunting. Austin said he’s tired of the back and forth and ready for his life to get on track with a family to call his own. He described what the perfect family looks like to him.

“They have a lot of pets, and four-wheelers, a farm family. Sweet and generous,” Austin said.

He also hopes they won’t mind a prank or two, of course, but promises it’s all in good fun.

“The best part is to watch them smile and have a good time,” Austin said.

If you’re interested in adopting Austin, or any of the children we’ve featured in our Wednesday’s Child segments, visit TheProjectZero.org.