Hundreds of kids are waiting in foster care hoping to be adopted. We at KARK are hoping to help these kids find loving homes through our Wednesday’s Child Series.

Talking to 9-year-old Aaliyah is like chatting with an old friend. She has spent nearly half her life in the state’s foster care system, patiently waiting to be adopted.

At the same time, she is also dealing with the reality that her siblings have already found a home of their own.

“I made a promise that I couldn’t keep with my brother and sister and I won’t break another promise that I can’t keep,” Aaliyah said. “That promise was, no matter what happens, I will make sure my brother and sister are okay.”

Being separated from the people they love the most is a heartache familiar to a lot of foster kids like Aaliyah.

“I kind of want to see my family too as long as the family I get adopts me and lets me see my real family I will be okay,” Aaliyah said.

Her escape is to sing. Aaliyah has a dream of one day writing and performing her own songs.

“I feel good about myself because, no matter how many times I sing, it’s going to get better and better and higher and higher,” Aaliyah said.

Each day she pours her heart into her music, just as she will her love into a family of her own.

“Somebody who will listen to me during the times it gets hard and try to make me understand the best I can,” Aaliyah said.

If you are interested in adopting Aaliyah or any of the children we have featured in our Wednesday’s Child segment, visit theprojectzero.org.