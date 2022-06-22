Hundreds of kids are in foster care waiting to find a family and finally be adopted. That’s why KARK 4 News is committed to helping them find a home through our Wednesday’s Child series.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It takes someone special to step up and open their hearts and their home to a child whose only wish is to have a family. The Hogans are special people. They felt the call to adopt not once or twice, but six times.

There is rarely a dull moment in the Hogan household in Little Rock, but then again, how could there be when you have six children all under the age of 11?

“There is always something going on, ” Josh Campbell-Hogan said. “Good things and some trouble sometimes you know!”

Josh and his husband Scott Hogan adopted siblings Autumn and Gabriel in October 2021. Then came Trevor in May 2022. In early June, they began fostering a sibling group of three and are in the process of adopting them.

“Some people are like, ‘It’s amazing, it’s wonderful,’ and some people are like, ‘Have you lost your mind?” Josh laughed.

The two agree life with six kids can be a little chaotic.

“The biggest challenge is meals,” Scott said.

“Oh gosh, and they all have such different tastes,” Josh added. “‘I want this, I want that.’ I’m like, ‘Today you are getting sandwiches!’”

The couple said deciding what to eat wasn’t always the biggest hurdle.

“We inquired about a lot of kids, and we got a lot of NOs,” Josh said.

The process to adopt is lengthy they admit, from background checks to training to finding a match. However, both said the long road is worth the reward.

“There is no feeling like it. When they say that they are officially yours and (give you) the birth certificate like they were yours since birth,” Josh said. “That feeling when you just look at each other, it’s a done deal.”

For now, they are embracing life as a family of eight and all the craziness in between.

“I didn’t know what to expect and I wouldn’t change anything,” Josh said.

As a reminder, there is no cost to adopt a child in DHS custody in Arkansas.

To learn more about how to become an adoptive or foster parent, head to DHS.Arkansas.gov.