Wednesday’s Child: Caseworkers offer tips for families considering the miracle of adoption this holiday season

Hundreds of kids are in foster care waiting to find a family and finally be adopted. That’s why KARK 4 News is committed to helping them find a home through our Wednesday’s Child series.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Christmas almost two weeks away, many kids in foster care are still waiting and hoping for a family and a forever home.

Over the past few months, we have featured several kids and teens through our Wednesday’s Child series, such as sisters Jennifer and Kayla, who were hoping to find, “a family that is Christian and is nice and a loving family.”

There was 17-year-old Hayley, who is holding on to hope a family will find her before she turns 18.

“At this point any mom and dad. Any mom and dad,” she said.

Steven, 14, relies on his faith as he waits, saying “sometimes when I get scared, I pray and that helps me.”

Then there is 2-year-old Jacobi, who is blind but doesn’t let anything slow him down.

“He has had a really hard life,” DHS caseworker Bailey Murray said about the young boy.

All of these children are still waiting. If you’ve been thinking about adopting but don’t know where to begin, The Arkansas Department of Human Services can help you through the process.

“To get started, the first thing you need to do is go to our website and fill out an inquiry firm.,” DHS adoption manager Lendy Eichelberger said. “From there, someone will contact you to start the background check.”

The state provides someone who will walk you through, and make sure you have everything you need. It may be something as small as needing to install a smoke alarm in your home, to make sure the child is safe.

“If anyone is worried, they may not pass the test, don’t let that stop you, because we are here to help you and make sure we have everything in order,” Eichelberger said.

According to DHS, one misconception is that adoption is expensive. That can be the case through a private agency, but if you go through the state of Arkansas, it’s free.

The process can take a few months up to a year, but it’s well worth it, being able to give kids like Jacobi a home.

“He deserves the world,” Murray said. “We know the perfect family is out there for him and they are waiting for their son.”

For more information on foster care and to fill out an inquiry form, head to DHS.Arkansas.gov.