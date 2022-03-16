LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 News is excited to announce the first adoption of a Wednesday’s Child, and although we can’t share who the child is for privacy reasons, we are filled with hope that this is the first of many kids who find a loving home.

For the past eight months, KARK 4 News has shared stories of amazing foster kids in Arkansas, and many of them are still waiting, including Matthew, who has been longing for a family.

“Just somebody who would say I will give you a chance. For someone to say you are worth my time,” Matthew said.

Months later, he is still holding onto hope as he waits.

“To have somebody right now to say, ‘I would give you a chance,’ I would die for that,” Matthew said.

Emma loves softball and plans to be a nurse someday, and the 15-year-old would love to have parents to cheer her on.

“Finding a home that loves me for me,” Emma said.

Riddick is so polite and can’t wait to someday show off his good manners in a new home.

“I need a family. I am all alone,” the 11-year-old said. “I need brothers and sisters and pets and a mom and a dad.”

Hundreds of kids in Arkansas are waiting, hoping and praying that someday they will be the next to find a forever home. If you are interested in adopting, visit TheProjectZero.org.