LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s Wednesday’s Child may look a little familiar.

Nodia, who was the focus of last week’s Wednesday’s Child, was a little nervous but her smile lit up the room. She had so much fun being pampered at Belle and Blush in Little Rock.

That sweet 13-year-old girl will soon be turning 14, and Project Zero is asking for your help to make her day extra special.

The organization, along with Nodia’s adoption staff, are throwing her a surprise party.

They are hoping you can shower Nodia with birthday cards and gift cards.

You can send mail to Nodia at:

C/O Project Zero

P.O. Box 25436

Little Rock, AR 72221

But, make sure to get them in the mail by September 10.

Happy Birthday Nodia, from all of us at KARK.