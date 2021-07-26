KARK’s ‘Wednesday’s Child’ returns to feature Arkansas kids waiting for adoption

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — KARK is excited to bring back Wednesday’s Child, a series launched in the ’80s by beloved news anchor Carolyn Long. Over the years, it changed the lives of hundreds of children in Arkansas.

“It was something that was very monumental that hadn’t been done before and I was really thankful to be part of it,” Carolyn Long said.

Wednesday’s Child aired every week for ten years on KARK, featuring kids in Arkansas who were hoping to be adopted. Carolyn would spend time with them and share why they were longing for a family.

“Some of these were hard to place children. They were in family groups of 2, 3 and 4 together. Some of them had special needs or special requirements and it was a blessing for me to be part of it and a blessing for our station,” Long said.

Long opened the door for their stories to be told, and in turn, Arkansans opened their hearts and their homes for these children.

“Out of all of the children on our show, DHS was able to place 82 percent of those kids in permanent homes,”

Through Wednesday’s Child, Carolyn highlighted the great need and the number of young people who need families.

“She was perfect for that assignment. She could go out and identify with foster children and identify with foster parents and Carolyn pulled it off as no one else would have,” Former KARK News Anchor Dave Woodman said.

Now we here at KARK get to bring back the tradition, as Mallory Brooks has the honor of bringing the series back and sharing the stories of the many children in Arkansas hoping to find families and a place to belong.

Tune in Wednesday night as we launch Wednesday’s Child on KARK.

For more information on adopting in Arkansas, click HERE.