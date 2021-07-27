Former KARK anchor Carolyn Long reflects on starting ‘Wednesday’s Child’

Wednesday’s Child gave hundreds of children in Arkansas families and a loving home. Carolyn Long, a beloved news anchor at KARK led the series. She was the first woman to join the KARK news team in 1978.

One of the many impacts she made at the time was helping children find homes.

“That seems to be what people identify me with and I am so honored by that,” Former KARK Anchor Carolyn Long said.

We were able to catch up with Carolyn as we lead up to the re-launch of Wednesday’s Child. She now lives in Northwest Arkansas and this week is celebrating the birth of another grandbaby.

“It’s just a super blessing,” Long said.

The Wednesday’s Child segments aired for ten years starting in the 1980’s.

Of the weekly segments that aired, 82% of children featured ended up getting adopted. It made a huge impact and raised awareness for the need for adoptive parents in the Natural State.

“We had no idea how impacting it was going to be. We tried to do the segments in a very sensitive way for these kids who had hard times. Everyone loved it and watched it and there was great collaboration from the media and the governor and so many who appreciated it,” Long said.

KARK is honored to partner with DHS to bring back Wednesday’s Child beginning Wednesday, July 28th after the Olympics on KARK. For more information on adoption in Arkansas, click here.