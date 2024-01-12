LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With severe weather behind us but winter weather on the horizon, it is important to know what to do in case the inevitable happens, a power outage.

Try to have a bag filled with emergency supplies like flashlights, batteries, blankets, fully-charged portable chargers for phones nearby. This will give you easy access to essential items and prevent you from searching for them in the dark.

Lori Arnold from Red Cross also suggested keeping vital medication close and having water handy.

For more information on this, visit RedCross.org.