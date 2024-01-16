LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dangerously cold temperatures are continuing to impact trash service in central Arkansas.

Waste Management said that service will be suspended for residential customers on Wednesday due to the winter weather.

The delay of service will impact customers in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood, unincorporated areas of Pulaski County, White Hall and Jefferson County.

The company said it will resume regular recycling and solid waste pickup when conditions are safe to do so again.

“The safety of our employees remains paramount to Waste Management,” WM Public Sector Manager Jamie Vernon said. “We will continue to provide the public updates on our service schedule, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.”

The Jefferson County Landfill will also be closed on Wednesday, but the Two-Pine Landfill in North Little Rock will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Little Rock Sanitation is also delaying regular service in its service areas, but is stationing sanitation trucks at specific locations in the city.