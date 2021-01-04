Two Opportunities for Winter Weather

Two storm systems bring a chance of some Wintry Precipitation for parts of Arkansas later this week and this weekend.

The first system arrives in the form of a cold front on Wednesday. Precipitation will be all rain Wednesday, although rain may change over to some snow across parts of Northern Arkansas. Once again, the highest elevations of Northern Arkansas will have best shot at accumulting snowfall. Temperatures will be generally above freezing, so accumulations may be limited.

Any lingering rain and snow will move out by Thursday afternoon.

The second storm system is what needs to be watched for this weekend. This system will take a much more Southerly track, with low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico.

The trick with this system is far South the low pressure center tracks. If the low stays offshore, most precipitation will stay South of Arkansas with a chance at a rain snow mix across parts of East Texas and Northern Louisiana. If the low moves farther North, precipitation could spread into Arkansas on Sunday. Precipitation would likely be in the form of a rain snow mix with marginally cold temperatures in place. Right now, it looks like the low will track too far South for significant precipitation for Arkansas on Sunday, but this system is worth paying close attention to since there is plenty of time for the guidance to change.