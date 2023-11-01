LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Good news for Arkansas bill payers as a local utility projects lower prices this winter.

Summit Utilities stated Wednesday that its natural gas rate for the coming winter was the lowest it has been in three winters. At $0.797 per cubic foot, the coming winter’s rate is 34.8% lower than last winter’s $1.22 rate.

Summit representative Fred Kirkwood said customers could expect lower bills this winter than they saw last winter. Those who have issues paying their bills are encouraged to contact the utility, he added.

Customers requiring assistance can visit SummitCares.com or call its customer service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday at 800-992-7552.

The Public Service Commission requires utilities to adjust pricing twice a year, on Nov. 1 and April 1. By regulation, utilities may not profit from natural gas delivered to customers homes or businesses.