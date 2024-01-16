LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Children and some parents were snowed in again today due to Monday’s snowfall.

While ARDOT is doing a fantastic job with clearing the roads and main highways, many of the side streets leading to the main roads are still covered in snow. Roads are still in icy, slippery conditions and extreme care should be used when driving.

Watch out for things like black ice which can be tricky and cause you to think roads are clear, but it is in fact asphalt colored ice.

If you have the option to be home, stay home until the roads get better.

