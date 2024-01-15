LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activates the Arkansas National Guard ahead of the winter weather moving into the state on January 14 to support Arkansas State Police.

According to a press release from the Arkansas National Guard, troops will be stationed around the state to help police assist stranded drivers.

“It’s missions like these that our all-volunteer force of the Arkansas National Guard is built to support,” said Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Arkansas’ adjutant general. “We’re at our best when we get to extend the helping hand to our citizens. We’re always ready, always there, when our state needs us.”

Nine ASP Troops will be supported by two winter weather truck teams and three troops will be supported by four winter weather truck teams.

The release says each team consists of four truck operators and a supervisor for a total of five personnel per team.

According to the release, teams will support Arkansas State Police around the clock with each team working 12-hour shifts until they are no longer needed.

The release says teams are not authorized to recover privately owned or commercial vehicles. Teams will be able to recover first responder emergency vehicles and transport stranded drivers to safety if the need arises.

In total, the Arkansas National Guard says 168 guardsmen will be assisting Arkansas State Police.