LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Storm Team is calling out bitter cold weather in the coming days, making this a great time to get the house winter-ready.

AAA reminds homeowners that preparation now can save a lot of money by avoiding costly cold weather damage repairs. According to AAA, the average frozen pipe break costs over $11,000 in repairs, and that number climbs if personal property is damaged.

“The time to prepare your home for the upcoming cold weather is right now.” AAA spokesman Nick Chabarria said. “Taking small steps now can help you avoid high repair costs and headaches down the road.”

AAA gave these tips for getting a home ready for the winter cold:

Remove hoses from exterior faucets.

Repair or replace weather stripping around windows and doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines.

Use caulk or insulation to seal all cracks, holes and other openings on exterior walls.

Let faucets drip a little bit to prevent freezing pipes.

Well-insulated basements and crawl spaces will help protect pipes. Close foundation vents and windows to basements. Wrap vulnerable pipes with pipe insulation.

Know where your water shutoff valve is so you can turn off the water in an emergency.

The air inside the walls, where pipes are, can be much colder than air in the room, so set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature, even if you will be away from home.

Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate around the pipes.

Close your wood-burning fireplace flue damper when it is not being used. Follow all manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces, including those with pilot lights, which may require the flue to always be partially open.

While sealing cracks and holes is important, Summit Utilities points out that clearing snow and ice away from vents, meters and flues is also essential. The utility recommends using a broom, not a shovel, for clearing around gas equipment.

The utility company, in offering cautions about proper ventilation, reminded consumers that a gas leak has a rotten egg smell. If you smell rotten eggs, leave the area on foot and do not use any electrical devices until you are well clear.