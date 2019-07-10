Wednesday’s MidDay QuickCast – 1 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - At 10 AM, Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center, NHC, has given an organizing cluster of thunderstorms in the northern Gulf of Mexico a high chance of developing into a tropical system. Given the current weather pattern over the Gulf Coast states, there even potential that by this weekend, it could reach hurricane status, Category 1, by Saturday.

To be able to reach hurricane status, the next 36 hours of development will be crucial for its ability to achieve it. This window will need to be watched because if we don't, that will change the overall intensity and even path as it continues to move west then north.