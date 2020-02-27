Wednesday Evening Weather Update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The National Weather Service in Tulsa, OK has issued two winter weather alerts for Northwest Arkansas as the potential for wintry precipitation in that part of the state will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Benton County is included in a Winter Storm Warning while Washington, Madison, Carroll, Boone, Newton, and Johnson county is under a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight. The only difference between the two is that far northwest Arkansas may receive higher snowfall amounts.

The counties included in the warnings and advisories could see anywhere from one to three inches of snow (three is on the higher end, more likely to be seen in higher elevations). There will also be transition location where a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain falls. Less than a half inch of accumulation of that frozen precipitation is expected.