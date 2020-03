LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - SUNDAY UPDATE - Today and for the next few days, our weather pattern is forecast to remain unsettled. Rainfall, heavy at times, and thunderstorms, a few strong to severe, will be possible.

The overall severe weather threat does appear very low for Arkansas but it is not zero. Some ingredients, to produce severe storms, will be in place not only for today, Sunday, (top image) but for Monday (image below) as well.