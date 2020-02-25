Wintry Weather Possible Wednesday

An upper level disturbance will move through Arkansas behind a cold front early Wednesday bringing scattered rain showers than will changeover to snow showers in parts of west central and northwest Arkansas. Moisture levels with this system will be limited so only minor accumulations of a coating to half inch will be possible mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces in those areas outlined. A few untreated, lesser traveled bridges and overpasses could be briefly slippery in far northwest Arkansas early Wednesday.

Get the latest forecast any time here and latest road reports from ARDoT here.