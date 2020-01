With Arctic air in place, a storm system coming from Oklahoma will bring parts of Arkansas a chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet. That’s broken down in the recent Webcast video above. As of 7:00 a.m., Tuesday, there are no Winter Weather Advisories or Watches in Arkansas

Below are a few snapshots through time of possible precipitation type from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning. Note that in Central Arkansas nothing but rain is anticipated.