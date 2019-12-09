Wintry Weather on the Way

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -A strong cold front will blast through Arkansas overnight with rain developing and mixing with and/or changing to a rain, sleet, snow mix around Midnight in north Arkansas, around dawn in central Arkansas and beginning mid to late morning south.

Overall precipitation chances will be very low across northwest and north central Arkansas with no widespread significant accumulations likely.

With warm ground temperatures and air temperatures expected to be at or above freezing through the duration of the event, accumulations of only a coating to around an inch (highest amounts south/east of I-30 and south of I-40 in central and south Arkansas) should be limited to grassy and elevated surfaces.

No significant travel issues are expected due to the warm road surfaces, short duration of the event and lack of deep cold air. Nonetheless, be alert while driving across central and south Arkansas Tuesday on the off chance that isolated slick spots develop.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expect to remain in the 30s to around 40.