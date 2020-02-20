Wintry Mix Possible Overnight

An upper level disturbance will move across Arkansas overnight bringing widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms. The heaviest rain, up to an inch or slightly more, is expected along the Louisiana state line. Later tonight, as colder air moves in from the north, there could be a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow along and north of US70. Although significant accumulations aren’t expected, higher elevations of the northern Ouachitas and the Boston Mountain could be a slushy coating on grassy and elevated surfaces. All precipitation should be east of the state by Noon with decreasing clouds during the afternoon.

