Winter weather possible Saturday across parts of Arkansas

A strong low-pressure system will pull in colder air this weekend. While mostly cold rain is expected by Saturday morning, some of it will transition to snow by Saturday afternoon for north and northeast Arkansas. Any accumulation overall is expected to be minor.

There is also a possibility of a wintry mix for some of central/north Arkansas Saturday afternoon. Snow (albeit not much) is more likely into early Sunday morning for central/north AR.

The farther north in Arkansas, the more likely the winter weather.

There are a few factors making this forecast a bit harder to nail down. The timing and position of the low-pressure system determine how soon rain could transition to snow and where it will fall.

As of Wednesday morning, forecast models have the low to tracking farther west – which would be more favorable for snow over the northern half of Arkansas Saturday. Some of those cities include Bentonville, Mountain View, Jasper, Harrison, Mountain Home, Batesville, Jonesboro & Paragould.

Temperature is the other big factor in this winter weather forecast. It looks as though central and south Arkansas will be too warm for any sort of snow accumulation, but a few degrees could alter this forecast.

Regardless of the precipitation we get, expect it to be chilly & wet Saturday with colder weather sticking around through the end of the weekend.

Arkansas Storm Team will update impacts, track and timing as we analyze new information, model data and get closer to the event. Stick with us on-air and online here.