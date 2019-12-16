Winter Weather Possible in North Arkansas Monday, 12/16

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued Monday morning for Benton, Carroll, Boone, Newton, Searcy, Marion, Baxter, Fulton, Izard, and Sharp counties in North Arkansas. Before the advisory was issued areas of freezing rain and sleet were reported. Roadways may continue to deteriorate in the areas under the advisory. Areas near adjacent to the Winter Weather Advisories may also experience some areas of icing. It is still possible a few more counties get placed under a Winter Weather Advisory later Monday.



Here is a look at 4Cast Track and 4Cast Temps throughout Monday which may lead to icy areas on North Arkansas roadways. The morning hours appear to have the most favorable time for icing.

Here is the Noon hour 4Cast. Temps in NWA will be hovering around freezing.

A tenth of an inch or more will be possible in Benton and Carroll counties and even a few other spots by the evening hours.

4Cast Track momentarily wraps up precipitation in North Arkansas this afternoon, but moisture wrapping back around the low moving through Arkansas may produce some snow in the second half of the afternoon and going into the evening as we start to see here in the 3 PM forecast.

Temperatures may start to drop into the upper 20s by the evening hours and snow may start to accumulate in far North Arkansas.

Snow and accumulating snow will be possible in North Arkansas until the late evening hours.

Snow should start to wrap up in the 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. time period, but accumulations up to a 1/4″ or a 1/3″ will be possible. A spot or two may also pick up a random 1″ snow total. Any snow that fall will likely stick through the night in North Arkansas and some slicks spots can be anticipated on roads and highways there. Always see the latest road conditions at http://idrivearkansas.com