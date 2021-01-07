Winter weather possible again Sunday Night/Monday (1/10-1/11)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- Thursday Update – As we head into the weekend, we will have a few dry days here in Arkansas. While that is taking place we will be watching our next weather system that will impact the state starting Sunday night and through the day on Monday.

At this time, snowfall cannot be ruled entirely out of the forecast for areas of south Arkansas but the track of the system will be crucial to whether or not winter weather is realized in the Natural State.

As of Thursday, the scenarios have been narrowed down to two potential storm tracks.

The image below represents the GFS guidance. It is suggesting that the low will track into the Gulf of Mexico which would remove nearly any chance of winter weather for south Arkansas.

GFS Guidance Thursday Evening

Euro Guidance Thursday Evening

In the image above, you have the Euro guidance which has a more northward track, taking the core of the low right along the Gulf of Mexico coastline. This slight shift north creates a better winter weather option for south Arkansas.

While we are only four days out from this event, it is not locked in which track will be the more likely trend yet. A few other factors that haven’t come into play yet will also help determine the final motion.

One factor we are watching as mentioned above is high pressure that sets up to the east of this low. The stronger the high pressure, the more north the low will track. Another key element is the amount of rainfall activity that develops along the coast. The more that occurs the less moisture that gets to travel towards Arkansas.

Again, we will be watching this for you. Over the next 48 hours, more data out west should help clear up those important details on how this will impact Arkansas weather.