Winter Storm Watch Sunday Into Monday. Sleet, Snow & Very Cold

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most of Arkansas as a major Winter Storm is likely beginning Sunday into Monday.

An Arctic Cold front moves through the State this weekend, with a developing low pressure system developing near the Gulf Coast bringing in significant moisture. Temperatures will be well below freezing, so all precipitation will be frozen. Sleet likely begins during the day Sunday, changing to snow Sunday night into Monday. Snow will diminish by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will be well below freezing during the entire event, so roads conditions will rapidly deteriorate once sleet begins on Sunday with travel becoming dangerous Sunday night into Monday. Extremely cold temperatures will prevent much improvement on the roads after the storm ends.

Snow accumulations will be highly dependent on how much sleet mixes in before precipitation changes to all snow. A sleet mix cuts potential snow accumulations. Widespread 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible with locally heavier amounts possible.

Another shot for more snow comes Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

As we get closer to the timing of when this event will take place, we will be able to narrow down those finer details like amounts, and exact timing.

We are watching this closely for you and will keep you up-to-date as we head into the weekend.