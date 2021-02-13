Winter Storm Warning Sunday into Monday – Accumulating Sleet, Snow & Very Cold Temperatures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A big winter storm is forecast to hit the state of Arkansas Sunday into Monday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for central and west Arkansas Sunday and Monday. A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for far east and southeast Arkansas at the same time.

An Arctic Cold front will move through the state this weekend, along with a developing low pressure system near the Gulf Coast bringing in significant moisture. Temperatures will be well below freezing, so all precipitation will be frozen. Sleet likely begins during the day Sunday, changing to snow Sunday night into Monday. Snow will diminish by Monday afternoon.

Snow accumulations will be highly dependent on how much sleet mixes in before precipitation changes to all snow. A sleet mix cuts potential snow accumulations. Widespread 4 to 7 inches of snow is possible across central Arkansas with locally heavier amounts possible. Northwest and southeast Arkansas may pick up 3 to 6 inches of snow. Parts of south central and southeast Arkansas may see sleet accumulate up to one inch before snowfall begins to occur.

IMPACTS:

Regardless of how much snow is forecast for your area, this is a high impact event.

Temperatures will be well below freezing during the entire event, so roads conditions will rapidly deteriorate once sleet begins on Sunday with travel becoming dangerous Sunday night into Monday. Extremely cold temperatures will prevent much improvement on the roads after the storm ends.

Accumulating sleet and snow will lead to a variety of issues from travel to power problems and more. Travel is strongly discouraged as it will be hazardous and near impossible to navigate the icy roads. Anyone who attempts to travel should know they may get stuck and be prepared in case that happens.

Snow on trees may lead to tree branches snapping from the added weight or potentially falling with wind. Power outages are also a bigger threat for this event.

PREPARATIONS:

By Sunday afternoon, you need to be wherever you’re going to ride out this winter storm and be prepared to stay there until Tuesday when road conditions may improve.

The following is a list of preparations to make before winter weather begins. Many of the suggestions below are extra cautionary in case of power outages.

Prepare an emergency supply kit with supplies like food, water, battery operated radio, flash light, extra batteries

Charge all mobile devices – phones, laptops, portable chargers, etc.

Turn refrigerator and freezer to coldest settings

Stock up on non-perishable foods

Fill up your vehicle’s gas tank

Insolate windows and doors

Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors

Dress warm to avoid hypothermia

Pay attention to branches or wires that could break if you have to go out

Stay away from any power lines that are down

Avoid travel as roadways will be slippery

We also encourage you to monitor road conditions through ARDOT by visiting their idrivearkansas.com site.