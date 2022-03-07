Little Rock, Ark. – Monday Morning Post – We expect a very strong late-season Arctic cold front to pass through Arkansas Friday, March 11. This will be after Monday’s cold front that brought a round of severe weather to Arkansas Sunday and Monday morning before temperatures dropped on Monday. In between the two fronts temperatures will likely rebound into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.



With Friday’s Arctic cold front temperatures will plummet and likely cause a changeover from rain to snow, with a very brief sleet transition. Most winter storms in Arkansas are difficult to predict snowfall totals. Late-season ones are even harder. That being said, forecast models (both the European and the GFS) make a convincing argument for a transition to a very wet snow during the day Friday which would continue Friday night. The models do differ on their snowfall amounts projections, but they do both agree there will be snow.

The European projects less snow than the GFS, so let’s take a look at it so as to not get carried away with snow-hype at this time.

Before Noon Friday, the European predicts snow in NWA and rain in Central Arkansas with a sleet mix in the middle.

By 5 PM, Friday, the European predicts rain will have transitioned into snow in Central Arkansas as well with the sleet mix moving into South Arkansas and the eastern Delta.

By 10 PM, Friday, the European predicts the snow will make it to the Mississippi River all across East Arkansas with the sleet mix holding on in far SE Arkansas. We’re not going to show projected snowfall totals just yet, but we will let you know that the European does suggest anywhere from a trace of snow in South Arkansas 4″+ in parts of North Arkansas.



However, much snow we get we are confident it will be a very wet snow as mentioned above. This will be good snowman-making and snowball-fighting snow.



After the snow is the dangerous part. Temperatures will continue to drop Friday night and a hard freeze is likely Saturday morning.

And don’t expect too much of a warm up Saturday. It may be mostly sunny Saturday, but the cold, Arctic air will be stubborn to leave.

Sunday morning will still be quite cold, but temperatures will start to rebound with a sunny sky Sunday afternoon.

