LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Even though a certain Arkansas Storm Team meteorologist (me) has already taken a swim, we are not safe from old man winter. Snow, frost, and even below freezing temperatures are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

The large area of low pressure that brought more than a foot of snow to parts of the upper midwest will bring us a taste of winter Friday and Saturday. Arkansas will by no means see a foot of snow, but flurries and frost are in the forecast for much of the state. The best chance for a flake or two will be over Northern Arkansas Friday morning.

Forcast Track Friday 4/7/22 at 9 AM.

All of Friday is expected to feel more like December than April. Temperatures will begin in the 30s and 40s and struggle to make it out of the 50s in the afternoon.

The coldest readings will actually come Saturday morning. Friday night we will see the winds calm down and the clouds clear out. This makes the perfect conditions for very cold temperatures. The setup Saturday morning may be cold enough to challenge Little Rock’s old record of 33° set in 1985.

Forecast lows Saturday morning.

With temperatures this cold, there is the potential for frost across the entire state. A freeze is likely over Northern Arkansas. Make sure you bring in or cover up any sensitive plants you have.

Frost and freeze potential.

Believe it or not, this won’t latest frost or freeze in Little Rock. The latest temperature at or below 32° was April 19th, 1983!

If you aren’t a fan of the cold I have some good news. Sunday afternoon will feature temperatures near 80°!

