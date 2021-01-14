Windy, wintry, & chilly weather on tap for Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As we wrap up the work week today and Friday, a new weather system will bring windy conditions to the Natural State. Included with that wind, colder air will return and there will even be a chance for some to see a few flurries.

On Friday, moisture may be able to wrap about the center of the low which will be to the northeast of the state. With temperatures cold enough, snow will be possible across far northern sections of the state.

There will be a considerable amount of dry air already across the state on Friday so any moisture from the low that can produce snow will have to fight to reach the surface. This is why flurries to a light dusting at best will only be possible. The top two rows of counties in the state will be capable of seeing the possible snow.

While snow won’t be for everyone, the wind and colder temperatures will certainly be felt.

This low pressure system is pretty strong which means the wind will be elevated as well. Sustained wind speeds for Thursday will range from 10-20 mph from the northwest behind the cold front. Wind speeds should ease up some Thursday night, becoming westerly around 10 mph.

On Friday, sustained wind speeds will increase once again to 15-25 mph from the north-northwest. Overnight Friday into Saturday, should slow to below 10 mph.

Sustained wind speed is only one factor. Wind gusts will also be something to be mindful of as well. For Thursday, wind gusts could peak out between 20-30 mph. On Friday, those wind gusts are forecast to range from 25-40 mph.

Lastly, as colder air is moving in thanks to this northwesterly wind flow, temperatures will be on the colder side.

Air temperatures will only warm into the 40s on Friday but when you factor in the wind, it will feel much colder. So locations in northern Arkansas may never have feels-like temperature readings out of the 20s during the day on Friday.

For the latest weather update, you can watch our latest newscast or click on the weather tab of our homepage and find it there.