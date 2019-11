The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for far North Arkansas until 6 PM, Monday. They are forecasting up to 1" of snow in the majority of this area. In Boone, Marion, and Baxter counties they forecast over 1". Our KARK-4 forecast may slightly differ.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A blast of arctic air surging south Monday following a cold front will not only produce rain but also the chance to see some wintry precipitation in the Natural State, too.