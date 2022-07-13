LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rain has been pretty hard to come by across the natural state. Pop-up showers and a few storms have given rain to some areas, but many have remained dry.

Current drought monitor as of July 5th.

According to the current drought monitor, much of the northern half of the state is abnormally dry, with a portion of northcentral Arkansas under a moderate drought. Portions of the southwestern parts of the state are also abnormally dry.

Rain did fall for some across central Arkansas on Tuesday, however much of the state remained dry.

The good news is there are rain chances in the 7 day forecast. However, currently the rainfall totals don’t look overwhelming.

Forecast track for next potential rain.

Above is a potential forecast track for this weekend’s rain chances. Currently, it looks like much of the weekend will remain dry. Rain chances start to increase across the area starting Sunday night. Coverage is expected to increase overnight into Monday morning. Rain chances will linger through the day on Monday.

Potential rainfall amounts for the next five days.

Rainfall totals currently look to be the highest across the eastern half of the state. However, those totals still look to be under an inch for everyone.

GFS forecast rainfall totals through Tuesday.

Another model suggest many a few areas could reach close to the inch mark across the eastern half of the state. As the week progresses, this forecast will continue to be fine tuned.

Above average temperatures expected next week.

One thing is for sure, without rain, temperatures are expected to swelter again. While Sunday into Monday gives many areas a chance for rain, much of next week looks to be dry. And with those dry conditions, temperatures look to be back up in triple digit territory.