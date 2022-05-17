LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The theme for the first half of May has been summer-like temperatures! 16 of the first 17 days have been warmer than average, and last week we saw record high temperatures 5 days in a row. Now, the data is showing that a strong cold front will bring storms and much cooler temperatures behind it this weekend.

Before we cool off, we will actually see another short heatwave from Wednesday 5/18 to Friday 5/20. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s each afternoon on those days.

Anytime there are two very different air masses interacting with each other there is a concern for severe weather, and strong to severe storms look likely for parts of the state late Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center already has western parts of the state under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Friday 5/20

It’s too early to nail down the specifics, but there is the potential for all types of severe weather. This includes damaging winds, large hail, and potential tornadoes.

Again, the timing of these storms is late Friday and Saturday.

Forecast track from Friday through Sunday.

After the storms, we will see big changes to our temperatures. Temperatures will go from the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon to the upper 40s and low 50s by Sunday morning. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the low 70s, which is 10° below average!

Forecast high temperatures for Sunday afternoon 5/22.

Long-range models show that the cool temperatures will only last until Monday the 23rd with warm conditions quickly returning.

