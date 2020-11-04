What is frost and how does it form?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s that time of year when temperatures are falling and frost formation occurs more often than not. But what exactly is frost and how does it form? The Arkansas Storm Team is here to break it all down for you!

Frost is essentially what occurs when water vapor in the atmosphere (water vapor is just water in gas form) freezes to form ice crystals. In short, it forms when a gas transitions to a solid state.

There are a few ingredients necessary for frost formation.

1) The air in the surrounding environment needs to be saturated or filled with moisture.

2) Temperatures falling to the 30’s, near freezing but just above it.

3) Surface features outside must cool past the dew point.

The dew point is the point at which air gets so cold that the water vapor (gas) within it turns to a liquid. Freezing starts to occur with little bits of ice resulting. These small sections of ice turn out to be little ice crystals. The ice crystals are the resultant – the frost that forms.

Frost forms most at night when temperatures are lower. When the sun is up and the air warms, the frost that formed melts.

Frost formation is common where fog is present, as the air is very saturated. It also is more likely to where cold fronts are passing, as the air is still somewhat moist and cooler air follows.

It can also occur in low-lying areas such as valleys. The process for frost formation here is slightly different as it relies more on the concept of air density. Because cold air is more dense than warm air, warm air rises. Within the colder, more dense air, there is more water vapor particles. With cooler air in valleys, frost also forms.

Frost can severely damage crops, destroy plants or fruits. Farmers do what they can to protect their crops when frost is in the forecast. Using climate data, farmers are able to plan their season and harvest around the average dates of the first and/or last frost for their area. Other individuals are encouraged to bring in outdoor plants and cover sensitive vegetation when frost is in the forecast.