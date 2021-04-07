West Little Rock NOAA Weather Radio station off air for several days

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service in Little Rock has reported an issue with its NOAA Weather Radio station located in West Little Rock.

Technicians discovered that the phone cabling for WXJ-55 was missing at the transmitter site.

Someone may have stolen the cabling. It may take several days until they are able to get the new lines to run.

This station covers 17 counties in central Arkansas. Users who have NOAA Weather Radio not alerting them of warnings can re-program it with another station by clicking HERE.

