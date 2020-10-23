Tumbling Temperatures Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A strong cold front will sweep through Arkansas to end the work week bringing showers and thunderstorms along with much cooler air. The front will make it’s way into northwest Arkansas during the morning, the Little Rock area around or just after lunchtime and southeast Arkansas by late afternoon or early evening. Winds will shift from the southwest to northwest as the front passes and increase to 10-20 mph with higher gusts and temperatures will begin to rapidly fall. Showers are expected to taper off by later Friday evening.