With constant moderate to heavy rain Tuesday, rain totaled up to almost five inches in El Dorado. Much of South Arkansas received over two inches of rain and that helped erase drought conditions and some burn bans.
Little Rock and Central Arkansas had a rainy day, but not as much as South Arkansas. Little Rock picked up that 0.40″ of rain but remains more than a half inch below normal for October.
Tuesday Rain Totals
