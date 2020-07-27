Tropics Watch: Activity Increasing In The Atlantic Ocean- Sunday Update

LITTLE ROCK Ark.- Over the next few days, we will be watching an area of activity currently between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

As of Sunday evening, the National Hurricane Center is giving this organizing area of activity an 80% chance of becoming a tropical system in the next two days.

If this comes through fruition, it would be given the name Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs).

Not only is this formation something we are monitoring but it’s path as well. When we have storms form in this area, they generally track in a direction which could allow for a storm to impact the U.S.

There is some data suggesting that the path would send it towards the U.S. which means an impact isn’t out of the question but certainly NOT guaranteed at this time.

It wouldn’t be until mid-week this week when we could get a better idea. IF it were to impact the U.S. it could be some time this weekend or the first full week of August before it gets close enough.